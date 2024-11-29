BEST Aims for 100% Electric Bus Fleet by 2026-27

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced its ambitious plan to transition more than 50% of its bus fleet to electric by 2025-26, with a vision for a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2026-27.

According to a press release from Mumbai's leading road transport organization, an order has already been placed for 2,650 single-decker electric buses. The plan includes the procurement of 1,200 double-decker electric buses, with 50 already in operation.

Despite a projected Rs 2086.33 crore deficit, primarily due to the transport wing's financial challenges, BEST maintains optimism for the transition, which is expected to enhance the city's air quality by reducing carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)