BEST Aims for 100% Electric Bus Fleet by 2026-27
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has set a goal to convert over 50% of its fleet to electric buses by 2025-26, aiming for a completely zero-emission transport by 2026-27. It plans to procure thousands of new electric buses despite facing financial deficits.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced its ambitious plan to transition more than 50% of its bus fleet to electric by 2025-26, with a vision for a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2026-27.
According to a press release from Mumbai's leading road transport organization, an order has already been placed for 2,650 single-decker electric buses. The plan includes the procurement of 1,200 double-decker electric buses, with 50 already in operation.
Despite a projected Rs 2086.33 crore deficit, primarily due to the transport wing's financial challenges, BEST maintains optimism for the transition, which is expected to enhance the city's air quality by reducing carbon emissions.
