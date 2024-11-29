Left Menu

BEST Aims for 100% Electric Bus Fleet by 2026-27

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has set a goal to convert over 50% of its fleet to electric buses by 2025-26, aiming for a completely zero-emission transport by 2026-27. It plans to procure thousands of new electric buses despite facing financial deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:00 IST
BEST Aims for 100% Electric Bus Fleet by 2026-27
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced its ambitious plan to transition more than 50% of its bus fleet to electric by 2025-26, with a vision for a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2026-27.

According to a press release from Mumbai's leading road transport organization, an order has already been placed for 2,650 single-decker electric buses. The plan includes the procurement of 1,200 double-decker electric buses, with 50 already in operation.

Despite a projected Rs 2086.33 crore deficit, primarily due to the transport wing's financial challenges, BEST maintains optimism for the transition, which is expected to enhance the city's air quality by reducing carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024