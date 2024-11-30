China's Factory Sector Shows Signs of Resurgence Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

China's factory activity expanded modestly for the second consecutive month in November, marking a seven-month peak according to an official survey released on Saturday. This suggests recent stimulus measures are beginning to take effect in the world's second-largest economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from October's 50.1, exceeding median forecasts. While the PMI exceeded the growth threshold, new headwinds from potential U.S. tariffs may challenge ongoing industrial sector optimism.

China's exports outperformed expectations last October, attributed to factories accelerating shipments ahead of additional U.S. and EU tariffs. Meanwhile, China is aiming to stabilize economic vulnerabilities with extensive municipal financing stimuli and aims to sustain growth targets in the face of shifting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)