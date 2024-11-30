Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Family Survives Lorry Crash

A family in Pandalam narrowly escaped when a lorry loaded with cattle feed overturned and crashed into their house. The accident injured five people including family members and lorry crew. Police are investigating the incident, believed to be caused by the driver falling asleep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a miraculous escape, a family in Pandalam survived when a lorry slammed into their house early Saturday morning. The accident, which occurred at Koorambala, was due to the lorry carrying cattle feed losing control and overturning, police reports indicate.

At approximately 6 am, the vehicle's unexpected crash injured five individuals, including three family members along with the lorry's driver and cleaner. All injured parties have been hospitalized, with their conditions currently being assessed by medical professionals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police, with preliminary insights suggesting that driver fatigue may have played a crucial role, as it is believed the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

