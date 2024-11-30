Miraculous Escape: Family Survives Lorry Crash

In a miraculous escape, a family in Pandalam survived when a lorry slammed into their house early Saturday morning. The accident, which occurred at Koorambala, was due to the lorry carrying cattle feed losing control and overturning, police reports indicate.

At approximately 6 am, the vehicle's unexpected crash injured five individuals, including three family members along with the lorry's driver and cleaner. All injured parties have been hospitalized, with their conditions currently being assessed by medical professionals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police, with preliminary insights suggesting that driver fatigue may have played a crucial role, as it is believed the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

(With inputs from agencies.)