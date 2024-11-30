Miraculous Escape: Family Survives Lorry Crash
A family in Pandalam narrowly escaped when a lorry loaded with cattle feed overturned and crashed into their house. The accident injured five people including family members and lorry crew. Police are investigating the incident, believed to be caused by the driver falling asleep.
- Country:
- India
In a miraculous escape, a family in Pandalam survived when a lorry slammed into their house early Saturday morning. The accident, which occurred at Koorambala, was due to the lorry carrying cattle feed losing control and overturning, police reports indicate.
At approximately 6 am, the vehicle's unexpected crash injured five individuals, including three family members along with the lorry's driver and cleaner. All injured parties have been hospitalized, with their conditions currently being assessed by medical professionals.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police, with preliminary insights suggesting that driver fatigue may have played a crucial role, as it is believed the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Four Family Members in Kolhapur
If country got independence because of one family, then why Birsa Munda launched 'Ulgulan' movement, asks PM Modi at Bihar rally.
Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality
Maurya Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Running 'Family Development Agency'
Family of Malcolm X Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over His Assassination