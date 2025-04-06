Escalating Violence: TTP Targets Peace Committee Member's Family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a brutal assault, militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the residence of a peace committee member in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving five family members dead, local sources reveal.

The attack took place in the Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district, targeting the home of Qadir Zaman. Victims include a woman, while others were left injured in the grim occurrence.

The TTP, in a statement, took responsibility for the attack, citing the enforcement of Sharia as the reason. This comes just a day after declaring their sole rivalry with Pakistan, dismissing animosities against Israel, the U.S., and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)