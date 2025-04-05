Tragic Suicide in Noida: Family Drama Takes Fatal Turn

In a heartbreaking incident at Haibatpur, Central Noida, a woman and her two children were found dead, prompting arrests and allegations of domestic abuse.

Police identified the deceased as Arti, 32, and her children aged six and four. They were discovered hanging from their home's terrace railing, a scene that's raised serious questions about domestic safety and mental health.

Following an investigation, authorities apprehended Arti's husband, Rajkumar, and her sister-in-law, Savitri, under accusations of abuse and abetment of suicide, highlighting a dark reality of familial conflict and violence.

