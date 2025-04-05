Left Menu

Tragic Suicide in Noida: Family Drama Takes Fatal Turn

A tragic incident unfolded in Central Noida where Arti, along with her two young children, allegedly committed suicide. After discovering her husband in an inappropriate situation with her sister-in-law, Arti reportedly faced abuse and was driven to despair. Both Rajkumar and Savitri have been arrested in connection with the case.

Updated: 05-04-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident at Haibatpur, Central Noida, a woman and her two children were found dead, prompting arrests and allegations of domestic abuse.

Police identified the deceased as Arti, 32, and her children aged six and four. They were discovered hanging from their home's terrace railing, a scene that's raised serious questions about domestic safety and mental health.

Following an investigation, authorities apprehended Arti's husband, Rajkumar, and her sister-in-law, Savitri, under accusations of abuse and abetment of suicide, highlighting a dark reality of familial conflict and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

