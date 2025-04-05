Tragic Suicide in Noida: Family Drama Takes Fatal Turn
A tragic incident unfolded in Central Noida where Arti, along with her two young children, allegedly committed suicide. After discovering her husband in an inappropriate situation with her sister-in-law, Arti reportedly faced abuse and was driven to despair. Both Rajkumar and Savitri have been arrested in connection with the case.
In a heartbreaking incident at Haibatpur, Central Noida, a woman and her two children were found dead, prompting arrests and allegations of domestic abuse.
Police identified the deceased as Arti, 32, and her children aged six and four. They were discovered hanging from their home's terrace railing, a scene that's raised serious questions about domestic safety and mental health.
Following an investigation, authorities apprehended Arti's husband, Rajkumar, and her sister-in-law, Savitri, under accusations of abuse and abetment of suicide, highlighting a dark reality of familial conflict and violence.
