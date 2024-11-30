Nisus Finance to Launch Rs 114.24 Crore IPO on BSE SME

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, an expert in Transaction Advisory Services and Fund Management, is preparing to unveil its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 04, 2024. The company seeks to amass Rs 114.24 Crore and will list its shares on the BSE SME platform.

The offering comprises 63,46,400 equity shares at a price range of Rs 170 - Rs 180 per share. The allocation includes a significant portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers, along with allocations for Non-Institutional Investors, Retail Investors, Market Makers, and employees.

The funds generated will bolster the company's infrastructure across key financial hubs, such as IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. Proceeds will also cover fundraising expenses and facilitate investment in Nisus Fincorp Private Limited. Anchor bidding begins on December 03, 2024, with the issue closing on December 06, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)