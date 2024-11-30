Left Menu

Nisus Finance to Launch Rs 114.24 Crore IPO on BSE SME

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, specializing in Transaction Advisory and Fund Management, is set to launch its IPO on December 04, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 114.24 Crore. The proceeds will enhance their financial infrastructure and support expansion in global financial hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:07 IST
( L to R): Avadhoot Sarwate, Sunil Maheshwari, Amit Anil Goenka, Mridula Amit Goenka From Nisus Finance Services and Nikhil Shah from Beeline Capital Advisors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, an expert in Transaction Advisory Services and Fund Management, is preparing to unveil its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 04, 2024. The company seeks to amass Rs 114.24 Crore and will list its shares on the BSE SME platform.

The offering comprises 63,46,400 equity shares at a price range of Rs 170 - Rs 180 per share. The allocation includes a significant portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers, along with allocations for Non-Institutional Investors, Retail Investors, Market Makers, and employees.

The funds generated will bolster the company's infrastructure across key financial hubs, such as IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. Proceeds will also cover fundraising expenses and facilitate investment in Nisus Fincorp Private Limited. Anchor bidding begins on December 03, 2024, with the issue closing on December 06, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

