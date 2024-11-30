Left Menu

Empowering Women: Sitharaman's Call to Action in Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged women to utilize government programs to become 'Lakhpati Didis'. At a Credit Outreach in Madhubani, she handed over sanction letters for loans worth over Rs 1,121 crore to 50,000 beneficiaries. The initiative targets financial empowerment through banks' support in villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:30 IST
Union Finance and Corporate Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ @nsitharamanoffc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged women across India to seize opportunities offered by the government's financial programs. Speaking at a Credit Outreach Program in Madhubani, Bihar, she highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Lakhpati Didis' in each village, which aims to create financially empowered women.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman emphasized the role of banks in facilitating financial assistance and training for women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). She encouraged women to participate actively in these schemes, signaling the government's commitment to empowering women economically through initiatives such as PM MUDRA, Stand Up India, and others.

During the outreach event, loans amounting to Rs 1,121 crore were sanctioned to over 50,000 recipients. The occasion also saw the distribution of India's Constitution copies in Maithili and Sanskrit, marking Samvidhan Diwas. Sitharaman, alongside Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, engaged with local entrepreneurs benefiting from various financial schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

