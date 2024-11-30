Vietnam's High-Speed Leap: Transforming Travel from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam has approved a high-speed railway project connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Estimated to cost USD 67 billion, the railway will cut travel time from 30 to five hours. Expected to begin in 2027, the nation hopes to have trains running by 2035 despite past delays.
In a significant move, Vietnam has greenlit the construction of a high-speed railway linking the capital, Hanoi, with Ho Chi Minh City. Costing an estimated USD 67 billion, this ambitious venture will dramatically reduce travel time between the two urban centers from 30 hours to a mere five.
The National Assembly, Vietnam's parliament, has sanctioned the project, which will see trains zipping along the 1,541-kilometre stretch at speeds of up to 350 kph. Expected to commence in 2027, the venture aims to be operational by 2035, notwithstanding historical infrastructural delays.
Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy emphasized the railway's importance in addressing growing transportation demands. State media highlighted the prospect of domestic funding, with potential for foreign loans under favorable terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
