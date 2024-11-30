Lithium Discovery Re-Exploration: Congress Criticizes Premature Celebration by Modi Government
The Congress criticized the Modi government's premature announcement of large lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. The initial auction failed due to insufficient data, leading the Geological Survey of India to re-explore. Security concerns also impacted investor interest.
On Saturday, the Congress party criticized the Modi government over its handling of the lithium reserve discoveries in Jammu and Kashmir, referring to it as a premature celebration driven by headline obsession.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recounted the government's announcement in February 2023 of discovering one of the world's largest lithium reserves, with subsequent failed auctions due to insufficient exploration data.
With a re-exploration ordered by the Geological Survey of India, Ramesh emphasized that ongoing security issues in the region further deterred potential investors, highlighting the government's alleged failure in managing the project effectively.
