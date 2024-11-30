Left Menu

Mannivakkam: The Emerging Real Estate Hotspot in Chennai

Mannivakkam, near Vandalur in Chennai, is rapidly evolving as a prime real estate destination. With enhanced connectivity, new IT park developments, and affordable housing, the area offers a balanced living environment. Its geographical advantage and ongoing infrastructure projects are attracting both residents and investors alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:17 IST
View of the National Highway road of Vandalur close to Mannivakkam, highlighting the area's rapid urbanization and growth as a key Real Estate hub. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CHENNAI: Mannivakkam, a locality near Vandalur in Chennai, is witnessing remarkable growth in the real estate sector. This development is being driven by advancements in the IT sector and the enhancement of the road network, making Mannivakkam a sought-after area for investors and homebuyers.

Strategically positioned at the intersection of major roadways like GST Road and Outer Ring Road, Mannivakkam boasts seamless connectivity. The locality enjoys the benefits of the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, one of the region's largest transit hubs, further elevating its accessibility.

Adding to its appeal, the announcement of new IT parks in the vicinity promises to generate substantial employment, enhancing demand for residential spaces. Offering cost-effective housing options and a blend of urban amenities with serene landscapes, Mannivakkam is set for significant real estate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

