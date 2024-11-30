Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Machilipatnam-Vijayawada Highway

A serious accident on the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway resulted in three fatalities and two critical injuries when a car collided with a van. The incident is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Machilipatnam | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:33 IST
A tragic accident occurred on the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway, resulting in three deaths and two severe injuries. The collision involved a car and a van carrying fish tins on Saturday evening.

According to Kankipadu Circle Inspector Muralikrishna, the deceased were identified as Ch. Ravi, Ch. Prabhu, and Ch. Bhanu, all residents of Machilipatnam. The van was heading towards Vijayawada when a speeding car lost control, crossed the divider, and struck the van.

The impact was fatal for three individuals, while two others were critically injured and are receiving medical care. A case has been filed, and a comprehensive investigation is currently being conducted by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

