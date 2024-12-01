Rahul Gandhi Highlights Alarming Economic Trends

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, voiced his concerns regarding India's economic health, pointing out that the GDP growth rate has hit a two-year low.

He warned that the economy couldn't progress if only a minority of billionaires continue to benefit, leaving farmers, laborers, middle-class, and impoverished citizens to grapple with economic challenges.

Gandhi highlighted several alarming statistics, such as inflation reaching a 14-month high and the rupee hitting a record low, while also noting stagnation in labor and small business incomes, a decline in consumption, and a drop in sales of affordable goods and homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)