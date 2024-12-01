Rahul Gandhi Highlights Alarming Economic Trends
Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over India's declining GDP growth rate and economic inequality. He emphasized the need for new strategies to foster economic progress, citing factors like inflation rise, income stagnation, and increased unemployment. Gandhi demanded equal opportunity for all to drive the country's economy forward.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, voiced his concerns regarding India's economic health, pointing out that the GDP growth rate has hit a two-year low.
He warned that the economy couldn't progress if only a minority of billionaires continue to benefit, leaving farmers, laborers, middle-class, and impoverished citizens to grapple with economic challenges.
Gandhi highlighted several alarming statistics, such as inflation reaching a 14-month high and the rupee hitting a record low, while also noting stagnation in labor and small business incomes, a decline in consumption, and a drop in sales of affordable goods and homes.
