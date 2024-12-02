Tragic Ski Resort Bus Crash in Southern France

A tragic bus accident occurred near the Porte-Puymorens ski resort in southern France on Sunday evening, causing the loss of at least two lives and injuring 14 others. The regional administration confirmed that 47 individuals, including the driver, were on board during the crash.

According to initial investigations by local authorities, the bus collided with a cliff. However, the precise details of the incident remain undisclosed. Images from the scene depict the bus partially crushed on its right side with the windshield knocked out.

The rescue operation was extensive, mobilizing over 120 personnel from France, Catalonia, and Andorra. Catalonia's emergency services noted on platform X that the bus was traveling from L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Spain. Helicopters were deployed to assist in the evacuation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)