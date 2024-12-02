Economy at Crossroads: Manufacturing Stagnation Casts Doubt on 'Make in India'

The Congress has voiced concern over the latest GDP figures, indicating a significant fall last quarter that underscores unimpressive manufacturing growth. This, they argue, reflects the failure of the 'Make in India' initiative, which they dubbed 'Make-believe in India'.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a statement, pointed out that GDP growth fell dramatically in the July-September 2024 quarter. Notably, manufacturing growth slowed alarmingly to 2.2 percent, with export growth decelerating to 2.8 percent, challenging Prime Minister Modi's decade-old pledge to make India a manufacturing export hub.

Meanwhile, the BJP countered, alleging that the Congress's depiction of economic decline is misleading. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the Congress's claims, citing a 5.4 percent GDP growth rate as one of the highest globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)