Fueling Sustainability: Startups Demand Government Support

A survey by Key Communications reveals that over 60% of Indian sustainability startups are seeking increased government support. Surveyed across six major cities, startups emphasized the importance of consumer awareness, financial backing, and streamlined regulations for achieving sustainable development and the country's Net Zero Goal by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:42 IST
A recent survey conducted by Key Communications indicates a growing need for government support among Indian sustainability startups, with over 60% highlighting this need as a pivotal factor for progress.

The study, involving 200 startups across Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, underscores the challenges these ventures face in acquiring sufficient financial resources and managing high costs associated with sustainable innovation.

In response, industry leaders stress the role of government initiatives, incentives, and investments in research and development, as critical components for fostering an environment conducive to startup success and sustainable development goals, including India's target of a Net Zero Goal by 2070.

