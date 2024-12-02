Skoda Unveils Kylaq: A Game-Changer in Compact SUV Market
Czech automaker Skoda aims to significantly boost its sales next year with the introduction of its compact SUV, Kylaq. The new model targets smaller cities and towns, with Skoda aiming to increase its presence across India. It expects a substantial growth in sales with a target of 80,000 units per year.
Skoda, the renowned Czech automaker, is poised to bolster its market presence with the unveiling of Kylaq, a compact SUV set to revolutionize the segment.
Aimed at smaller cities and towns, Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.4 lakh and is expected to significantly enhance Skoda's branding in India.
Brand Director Petr Janeba projected an increase in sales of 2.5-3 times by next year, attributing this growth to strategic marketing and expanded service touchpoints, which are set to rise from 260 to 350 by mid-next year.
