Skoda Unveils Kylaq: A Game-Changer in Compact SUV Market

Skoda, the renowned Czech automaker, is poised to bolster its market presence with the unveiling of Kylaq, a compact SUV set to revolutionize the segment.

Aimed at smaller cities and towns, Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.4 lakh and is expected to significantly enhance Skoda's branding in India.

Brand Director Petr Janeba projected an increase in sales of 2.5-3 times by next year, attributing this growth to strategic marketing and expanded service touchpoints, which are set to rise from 260 to 350 by mid-next year.

