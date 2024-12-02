Empowering the Skies: Women Helicopter Pilots Needed

In a call to action for gender equality in the aviation industry, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu urged more women to become helicopter pilots. Speaking at an event in the national capital, Naidu pointed out the critical role helicopters play in connecting regions where traditional airports are not feasible.

Currently, women constitute 15% of pilots in India, a figure that is notably higher than the global average of 5%. The minister expressed optimism that through continuous efforts, this number would increase, further empowering women in the aviation sector.

The conference was organized by the Indian chapter of The Ninety-Nines, a reputed organization of women pilots, and underscored the ministry's commitment to developing the helicopter industry within India's rapidly expanding aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)