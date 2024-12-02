US Stocks Set Record Heights Amid Leadership Changes
US stocks started December near record levels. The S&P 500 saw a 0.2% rise, Dow Jones climbed 55 points, and Nasdaq increased by 0.6%. Intel rose with CEO retirement news, while Stellantis fell after announcing its CEO's departure. Retailers experienced mixed performance post-Black Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:13 IST
US stocks are beginning December by staying near their record highs. The S&P 500 increased by 0.2% in early Monday trading, following its best month of the year at an all-time high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 55 points, while the Nasdaq composite rose by 0.6%. Intel saw gains after revealing that CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired.
Conversely, Stellantis shares declined after the announcement of its CEO's departure, causing a fall in stock for the world's fourth-largest automaker. Retailers showed mixed results after Black Friday, moving toward a potentially record-setting Cyber Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
