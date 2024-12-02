Intel's Leadership Shift: A New Chapter in Chipmaking

In a surprising move, Intel's Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger has resigned less than four years into his tenure, handing over temporary control to CFO David Zinsner and senior executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus. The announcement comes as Intel continues its search for a permanent replacement.

Gelsinger's departure leaves behind an ambitious and costly strategic plan to regain its lead over competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Despite assurances to investors and U.S. officials about the soundness of Intel's manufacturing plans, the company's stock has struggled, losing substantial market value this year.

The shakeup occurs amidst Intel's aggressive efforts to revitalize its manufacturing capabilities, evidenced by a $20 billion investment in new factories in Ohio and a significant increase in workforce. Tensions within the board, exacerbated by strategic disagreements, culminated in this leadership change as Intel strives to reestablish its industry position.

