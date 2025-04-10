Left Menu

Leadership Shifts at ATF: Marvin Richardson's Departure

Marvin Richardson, the deputy director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has resigned after 35 years of service. His removal follows a shake-up in agency leadership. The Justice Department is considering merging ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:47 IST
Leadership Shifts at ATF: Marvin Richardson's Departure
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvin Richardson, who served as deputy director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has stepped down from his post after 35 years of dedicated service to the agency. This decision comes amid significant leadership changes within the organization.

Sources revealed to Reuters that Richardson was given the choice to resign or be removed. His departure occurs just a day after FBI Director Kash Patel was also replaced as acting ATF director, with Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll stepping into the role.

The Justice Department remains tight-lipped on the matter, declining to comment on the implications of Richardson's exit. The ATF is already experiencing a leadership vacuum, prompting discussions of merging it with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to bolster its operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025