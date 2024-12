MSRTC's Shivshahi Buses: Controversy and Continuation

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) confirmed it will not discontinue the Shivshahi bus service, despite a recent fatal accident in Gondia district involving a Shivshahi bus.

An MSRTC spokesperson clarified that the fleet, which includes 792 buses, does not face any significant technical issues and will continue to operate.

Though some restructuring is contemplated, including converting certain units into non-AC semi-luxury buses, passenger safety concerns persist due to previous accidents and reported flaws in fuel economy and air conditioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)