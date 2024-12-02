CEO Carousel: Leadership Changes at Major Global Firms

Major global corporations have experienced notable leadership changes in 2023. Boeing and Intel count among the big names that have seen their CEOs step down in favor of seasoned executives to navigate their ongoing challenges.

Intel's Pat Gelsinger, for instance, resigned on December 1, prior to completing his turnaround plan. This prompted the company to appoint CFO David Zinsner and executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus as interim co-leads.

Similarly, Starbucks replaced Laxman Narasimhan with Brian Niccol amid stock value slumps. Notably, Niccol has a reputation for revitalizing Chipotle's sales, demonstrating the strategic choices many firms are making in these transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)