Cracks in Accountability: Delhi Bridges Under Scrutiny

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has called for an investigation into the Nand Nagri railway over-bridge and under-bridge constructions. Significant cracks have emerged within a decade, attributing the fault to negligent officials of DTTDC and PWD, which may have jeopardized public safety and funds. Immediate inquiry and strict actions have been demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:35 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has mandated an inquiry into the construction failures at the Nand Nagri railway over-bridge (ROB) and under-bridge (RUB), which have developed major cracks within a decade of being built.

Expressing grave concerns, she highlighted 'gross negligence' by the DTTDC and PWD, accusing them of risking public safety and mismanaging funds. The bridges, built from 2011 to 2015 at the cost of Rs 100 crore, began deteriorating shortly after completion, sparking corruption suspicions.

A 2019 report recommending urgent repairs was ignored. Atishi has ordered the chief secretary to probe officials involved in tendering, contract awarding, and third-party quality control, demanding strict actions against any negligence or corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

