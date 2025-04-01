Tragic Blast Inquiry: Firecracker Conflict Ignites Political Tensions in West Bengal

The death toll from a gas cylinder explosion in Dholahat, West Bengal, has risen to eight, stirring political debate and raising safety concerns. The incident, which took place in a residential house, has also led to allegations of illegal firecracker manufacturing.

The BJP is calling for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident, claiming the area is rife with unauthorized bomb-making operations. In contrast, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserts that the police are thoroughly investigating, and the state maintains a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward such negligence.

Authorities continue to probe the incident, with cases filed for unlawful storage of hazardous materials. The local government emphasizes the urgency for better awareness and safety in the firecracker manufacturing industry. Meanwhile, political parties and citizens await detailed reports to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)