Tragedy Strikes at University Concert: Inquiry Launched into Student's Murder

A magisterial probe is underway following the murder of 22-year-old student Aditya Thakur during a concert at Panjab University. Four suspects have been arrested. The inquiry aims to uncover security lapses and recommend protocols for future events to prevent similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A magisterial investigation has been initiated into the tragic murder of student Aditya Thakur during a concert at Panjab University, as announced by officials on Tuesday.

The police have arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal incident, which took place at a performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on March 28.

District authorities have deployed a sub-divisional magistrate to explore the circumstances surrounding Thakur's death, aiming to identify security oversights and propose measures for enhancing safety at university events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

