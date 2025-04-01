Tragedy Strikes at University Concert: Inquiry Launched into Student's Murder
A magisterial probe is underway following the murder of 22-year-old student Aditya Thakur during a concert at Panjab University. Four suspects have been arrested. The inquiry aims to uncover security lapses and recommend protocols for future events to prevent similar incidents.
A magisterial investigation has been initiated into the tragic murder of student Aditya Thakur during a concert at Panjab University, as announced by officials on Tuesday.
The police have arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal incident, which took place at a performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on March 28.
District authorities have deployed a sub-divisional magistrate to explore the circumstances surrounding Thakur's death, aiming to identify security oversights and propose measures for enhancing safety at university events.
