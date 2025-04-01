Tragedy Strikes at University Concert: Inquiry Launched into Student's Murder

A magisterial investigation has been initiated into the tragic murder of student Aditya Thakur during a concert at Panjab University, as announced by officials on Tuesday.

The police have arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal incident, which took place at a performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on March 28.

District authorities have deployed a sub-divisional magistrate to explore the circumstances surrounding Thakur's death, aiming to identify security oversights and propose measures for enhancing safety at university events.

