Supreme Court Exposes Corruption in Punjab and Haryana Bar Councils
The Supreme Court criticized bar councils in Punjab and Haryana for corruption and malpractice, threatening to launch a special investigation. A plea involving electoral misconduct in the Karnal Bar Association prompted the rebuke. Justice Surya Kant described the councils as 'shameful associations' and promised stringent action.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued strong criticism against bar councils in Punjab and Haryana, citing widespread corruption and unethical practices. On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh indicated the potential formation of a special investigation team to probe the malpractice within these councils.
During the proceedings, the court heard a petition by an advocate challenging his disqualification from the Karnal Bar Association elections. Allegations include election misconduct, where candidates were allegedly declared elected without votes by the returning officer.
Justice Surya Kant sharply condemned the councils, labeling the Haryana State Bar Council as a 'shameful association.' The court has called for senior advocates to suggest alternative leaders for the council's offices. The case is scheduled for further hearing on April 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
