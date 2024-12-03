Kolkata's Public Transport Revolution: 'Yatri Sathi' App Unveils Digital Ticketing
Kolkata introduces digital ticketing on state-run buses via the 'Yatri Sathi' app, initially across 12 routes. The initiative aims to simplify payments, promote digital adoption, and mark Kolkata's progress towards smart mobility. Commuters can purchase tickets via UPI, with conductors authenticating them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata's transport system undergoes a major shift with the launch of digital ticketing on state-run buses through the 'Yatri Sathi' mobile app, as announced by Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.
The service currently spans 12 routes, with plans for expansion, making significant strides towards smart city development.
Designed by the West Bengal government's IT & ITeS department, this initiative promises increased convenience and efficiency in public transport, offering a cashless, user-friendly experience for commuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paytm Expands UPI Reach to Global Destinations
Decline in UPI Technical Failures: A Leap Forward for Digital Payments
Paytm UPI Lite Introduces Automatic Top-Up for Seamless Transactions
Cross-Border Mystery: Woman's Journey to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
UPI Scam Alert: Fraudsters Exploit 'PM Kisan Yojna' App