Kolkata's Public Transport Revolution: 'Yatri Sathi' App Unveils Digital Ticketing

Kolkata introduces digital ticketing on state-run buses via the 'Yatri Sathi' app, initially across 12 routes. The initiative aims to simplify payments, promote digital adoption, and mark Kolkata's progress towards smart mobility. Commuters can purchase tickets via UPI, with conductors authenticating them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's transport system undergoes a major shift with the launch of digital ticketing on state-run buses through the 'Yatri Sathi' mobile app, as announced by Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

The service currently spans 12 routes, with plans for expansion, making significant strides towards smart city development.

Designed by the West Bengal government's IT & ITeS department, this initiative promises increased convenience and efficiency in public transport, offering a cashless, user-friendly experience for commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

