Chinese Stocks Slide Amid US Semiconductor Clampdown
China's main stock indexes fell on Tuesday as semiconductor-related firms reacted to the latest U.S. export restrictions. Despite some stocks rising due to potential state support, a grim economic outlook weighed on the broader market, with investors anticipating further interest rate cuts.
China's main stock indexes experienced a decline on Tuesday as semiconductor firms grappled with the latest U.S. restrictions. The clampdown targets 140 companies, aiming to limit China's access to top-line chips.
The restrictive measures, not as severe as initially feared, saw mixed reactions. While some semiconductor indexes rose, domestic ones fell 2.6%, barely affecting recent gains. The Shanghai Composite and blue-chip CSI300 indexes also faced small reductions.
Beyond semiconductors, the market faced pressures from a weak economic outlook. Falling interest rates, driven by low non-manufacturing spending and lack of confidence in the property sector, pushed investors towards debt markets, further weighing on financial stocks and the yuan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
