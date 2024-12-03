Rachit Prints Aims for Revenue Expansion with IPO Launch
Rachit Prints, a specialty fabric manufacturer for the mattress industry, plans to triple its revenue to Rs 100 crore by 2026-27. The company aims to fund expansion through an IPO and has appointed Khambatta Securities as the book running lead manager. The Meerut facility spans 30,625 sq ft.
Rachit Prints, a leader in specialty mattress fabrics, revealed its ambitions to intensify revenue by launching an IPO. The company reported Rs 37.08 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2023-24 and envisions reaching Rs 100 crore by 2026-27.
Based in Meerut, Rachit Prints manufactures a variety of tailored fabrics using state-of-the-art machinery from global suppliers. The company has enlisted Khambatta Securities to manage the IPO process, aiming to fund its expansion.
Anupam Kansal, promoter and managing director, expressed confidence in reaching the target, emphasizing the strategic growth in operations and manufacturing capacities.
