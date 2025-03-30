IIT Delhi's Global Expansion: A New Chapter in Abu Dhabi
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus is extending its reach to Southeast Asia, emphasizing energy and sustainability education. With UAE funding and IIT's academic expertise, the campus aligns with both national and regional strategies for innovation and global engagement in education and energy sectors.
- Country:
- India
IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus is broadening its recruitment horizons, targeting students from Singapore, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia, said senior official Dr. Shantanu Roy. The institution, supported by UAE funding and academic guidance from IIT Delhi, offers courses that align with the UAE's Vision 2050.
Located in Khalifa City and inaugurated in 2024, the campus provides a space for innovation in energy and sustainability, reflecting the priorities of both the UAE and India's National Education Policy. The focus on research in energy sectors highlights the strategic importance of the campus in a global energy landscape.
Admissions are conducted through JEE Advanced and CAET, emphasizing local and expatriate student enrollment. This year, new courses, including a chemical engineering program, add to the offerings, aiming to strengthen IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi's role in addressing regional and global energy challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
