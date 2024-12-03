Left Menu

India Ensures Fertilizer Stability Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian government has successfully maintained affordable fertilizer supplies for farmers amid disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, utilizing subsidies and strategic policies. Special subsidy packages and global partnerships have stabilized prices and secured a steady supply chain, safeguarding agricultural interests and promoting market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:27 IST
India Ensures Fertilizer Stability Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Farmers in Gujarat (Source/@GujAgriDept). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of geopolitical turmoil from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian government has adeptly maintained fertilizer availability and affordability for the nation's farmers. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, confirmed on Tuesday that special subsidy packages and proactive policy measures have played a crucial role.

Since the Rabi 2021-22 season, the government has introduced additional subsidy packages beyond the usual Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates, ensuring price stability through Kharif 2024. For urea, a government-notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs242 per 45 kg bag remains, regardless of the cost of production, with the government covering the cost difference through subsidies.

The NBS Policy, in effect since April 1, 2010, provides subsidies for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers determined by nutrient content. The government also monitors global price changes to adjust NBS rates. Long-term international agreements further secure a consistent supply, satisfying domestic demand and protecting farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024