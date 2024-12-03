India Ensures Fertilizer Stability Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In the face of geopolitical turmoil from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian government has adeptly maintained fertilizer availability and affordability for the nation's farmers. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, confirmed on Tuesday that special subsidy packages and proactive policy measures have played a crucial role.

Since the Rabi 2021-22 season, the government has introduced additional subsidy packages beyond the usual Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates, ensuring price stability through Kharif 2024. For urea, a government-notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs242 per 45 kg bag remains, regardless of the cost of production, with the government covering the cost difference through subsidies.

The NBS Policy, in effect since April 1, 2010, provides subsidies for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers determined by nutrient content. The government also monitors global price changes to adjust NBS rates. Long-term international agreements further secure a consistent supply, satisfying domestic demand and protecting farmers' interests.

