India Ensures Fertilizer Stability Amid Geopolitical Tensions
The Indian government has successfully maintained affordable fertilizer supplies for farmers amid disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, utilizing subsidies and strategic policies. Special subsidy packages and global partnerships have stabilized prices and secured a steady supply chain, safeguarding agricultural interests and promoting market stability.
- Country:
- India
In the face of geopolitical turmoil from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian government has adeptly maintained fertilizer availability and affordability for the nation's farmers. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, confirmed on Tuesday that special subsidy packages and proactive policy measures have played a crucial role.
Since the Rabi 2021-22 season, the government has introduced additional subsidy packages beyond the usual Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates, ensuring price stability through Kharif 2024. For urea, a government-notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs242 per 45 kg bag remains, regardless of the cost of production, with the government covering the cost difference through subsidies.
The NBS Policy, in effect since April 1, 2010, provides subsidies for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers determined by nutrient content. The government also monitors global price changes to adjust NBS rates. Long-term international agreements further secure a consistent supply, satisfying domestic demand and protecting farmers' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha Stalemate: Adani Allegations Spark Adjournment
BJP's Maharashtra Triumph Paves Rajya Sabha Path
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.
TDP Set to Break Rajya Sabha Hiatus in December By-Polls
Opposition Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Shake Rajya Sabha