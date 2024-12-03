Stock Market Climbs as Nifty Sees Bullish Outlook

On Tuesday, the stock market concluded its session on an upbeat note, with benchmark indices showing significant gains. The Sensex soared 597.67 points, closing at 80,845.75, while Nifty advanced 181.10 points, wrapping up the day at 24,457.15.

In the Nifty 50 spectrum, 41 companies registered gains as opposed to nine that saw losses. Leading the gainers' list were Adani Ports, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, and SBI. Conversely, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, ITC, HDFC Life, and Sun Pharma featured among the top decliners.

According to LA Ambala, co-founder of Stock Market Today, the resilience is credited to sophisticated investment strategies emphasizing long-term growth and value buying. Despite challenges like weak GDP growth, investors are homing in on firms with strong fundamentals and policy-aligned growth prospects. She noted that the removal of the Windfall Tax spurred manufacturing, although its broader benefits remain uncertain.

The market continues its ascent, buoyed by Nifty's performance above crucial support levels at 24,170, forming a Bullish Hammer candlestick pattern, signaling a positive direction. Ambala highlighted the index's nearly 2% growth over six months and its trading above key EMAs, suggesting buying opportunities on dips.

While Domestic Institutional Investors infuse liquidity bolstered by retail inflows, Foreign Institutional Investors remain net sellers. Ambala counseled long-term investors to amass mid-cap and small-cap stocks for promising returns in the upcoming years. The day's gains position the market for continued upward trends, presenting a spectrum of opportunities for diverse investors. (ANI)

