Left Menu

Stock Market Climbs as Nifty Sees Bullish Outlook

The stock market closed positively, with Sensex and Nifty gains. Analysts attribute this to strategic investments and government tax reforms. Most Nifty-50 companies showed growth, driven by value buying and strong fundamentals. Domestic investments propel momentum, offering investors opportunities for both short-term and long-term gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:25 IST
Stock Market Climbs as Nifty Sees Bullish Outlook
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the stock market concluded its session on an upbeat note, with benchmark indices showing significant gains. The Sensex soared 597.67 points, closing at 80,845.75, while Nifty advanced 181.10 points, wrapping up the day at 24,457.15.

In the Nifty 50 spectrum, 41 companies registered gains as opposed to nine that saw losses. Leading the gainers' list were Adani Ports, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, and SBI. Conversely, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, ITC, HDFC Life, and Sun Pharma featured among the top decliners.

According to LA Ambala, co-founder of Stock Market Today, the resilience is credited to sophisticated investment strategies emphasizing long-term growth and value buying. Despite challenges like weak GDP growth, investors are homing in on firms with strong fundamentals and policy-aligned growth prospects. She noted that the removal of the Windfall Tax spurred manufacturing, although its broader benefits remain uncertain.

The market continues its ascent, buoyed by Nifty's performance above crucial support levels at 24,170, forming a Bullish Hammer candlestick pattern, signaling a positive direction. Ambala highlighted the index's nearly 2% growth over six months and its trading above key EMAs, suggesting buying opportunities on dips.

While Domestic Institutional Investors infuse liquidity bolstered by retail inflows, Foreign Institutional Investors remain net sellers. Ambala counseled long-term investors to amass mid-cap and small-cap stocks for promising returns in the upcoming years. The day's gains position the market for continued upward trends, presenting a spectrum of opportunities for diverse investors. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024