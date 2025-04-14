Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs in Dramatic Qatar Grand Prix

Marc Marquez won the Qatar Grand Prix overcoming early challenges, including a collision with his brother Alex. Despite damage to his bike, he secured the victory, rising to the top of the rider's standings. Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia followed Marquez, who accelerated his lead in the final laps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 00:18 IST
Marc Marquez Triumphs in Dramatic Qatar Grand Prix
Marc Marquez

In a riveting race at the Qatar Grand Prix, Marc Marquez showcased his prowess by clinching victory despite early setbacks. The race started with a dramatic collision with his brother, Alex, leading to damage on Marc's Ducati. However, the seasoned rider managed to maintain composure and strategy to lead the race.

The Lusail International Circuit witnessed Marquez's triumphant return to the top step of the podium, marking his first victory there since 2014. Red Bull KTM's Maverick Vinales followed in second place, although under investigation for tyre pressure violations, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia secured third. The win reinforced Marc's lead in the current rider's standings with 123 points.

The excitement continued as Marquez battled fierce competitors, including Vinales and Bagnaia, eventually dominating in the final laps. His strategic play of managing the front tyres paid off, allowing him to set the fastest laps, leaving competitors in his wake as he crossed the finish line to jubilant cheers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025