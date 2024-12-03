Left Menu

6th Saquib Rizvi Marathon: A Movement for Cancer Awareness and Sustainability

The Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon united thousands in Mumbai for its sixth year, emphasizing cancer awareness, sustainability, and women's safety. With notable personalities and innovative tech, this event championed collective action for health and environmental consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:31 IST
6th Saquib Rizvi Marathon: A Movement for Cancer Awareness and Sustainability
Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon and to Raise Awareness for Sustainability and Women's Safety. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the 6th Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon successfully concluded, drawing thousands to spotlight cancer awareness, sustainability, and women's safety. Organized by the Rizvi Group's Help Yourself Foundation, this event underscored the importance of community and collective action.

With a focus on 'Women's Safety and Empowerment,' this year's marathon hosted a 'Go Green, Plastic-Free' initiative, aligning with global sustainability goals. Celebrity faces like Arbaaz Khan and Swara Bhaskar flagged off the event, while Olympian Aishwarya Mishra inspired many with her story.

The marathon not only spotlighted health but also embraced eco-friendly initiatives through the launch of the Rumi Care app, offering race tracking and sustainability features. Cancer survivors shared their journeys, and the day wrapped with a vibrant awards ceremony and worldwide online participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024