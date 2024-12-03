6th Saquib Rizvi Marathon: A Movement for Cancer Awareness and Sustainability
The Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon united thousands in Mumbai for its sixth year, emphasizing cancer awareness, sustainability, and women's safety. With notable personalities and innovative tech, this event championed collective action for health and environmental consciousness.
In Mumbai, the 6th Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon successfully concluded, drawing thousands to spotlight cancer awareness, sustainability, and women's safety. Organized by the Rizvi Group's Help Yourself Foundation, this event underscored the importance of community and collective action.
With a focus on 'Women's Safety and Empowerment,' this year's marathon hosted a 'Go Green, Plastic-Free' initiative, aligning with global sustainability goals. Celebrity faces like Arbaaz Khan and Swara Bhaskar flagged off the event, while Olympian Aishwarya Mishra inspired many with her story.
The marathon not only spotlighted health but also embraced eco-friendly initiatives through the launch of the Rumi Care app, offering race tracking and sustainability features. Cancer survivors shared their journeys, and the day wrapped with a vibrant awards ceremony and worldwide online participation.
