Frontier Airlines Aims to Woo Passengers with First-Class Seating

Frontier Airlines plans to introduce first-class style seating by late 2025 to attract affluent leisure customers. This move follows steps by other budget airlines to offer more comfortable seating options. The initiative awaits regulatory approval.

Updated: 03-12-2024 18:37 IST
Frontier Airlines, a prominent U.S. budget carrier, announced plans to enhance its cabin offerings with first-class style seating by late 2025. The move is aimed at attracting passengers who are willing to pay a premium for added comfort.

The airline has previously increased its seating options by adding seats with extra legroom and business fares tailored for small companies. This recent announcement follows similar strategies by other budget airlines like Spirit and Southwest, which have started offering more luxurious seating options to appeal to high-paying customers.

CEO Barry Biffle expressed optimism about the new seating addition, targeting affluent leisure travelers who prioritize comfort. He highlighted ongoing efforts to secure regulatory approval for the planned upgrades, emphasizing the potential growth in customer satisfaction and revenue.

