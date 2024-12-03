Targeted US Restrictions on Indian Wild-Caught Shrimp: Conservation Concerns
The US has imposed specific restrictions, not a complete ban, on wild-caught shrimp imports from India, including Kerala, due to sea turtle conservation concerns. The Indian government, through the Department of Commerce and MPEDA, is actively engaging with US authorities to address this issue, testing devices like the Turtle Excluder Device.
The US government has not placed a blanket ban on shrimp imports from India, including those from Kerala. Instead, restrictions apply solely to wild-caught shrimp, driven by concerns over sea turtle conservation, according to the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh.
Singh clarified in a Lok Sabha response that while exports of wild-caught shrimp to the US are limited, they continue unhindered to other countries. He highlighted the efforts by the Department of Commerce and Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) to address the issue via diplomatic channels.
The Indian government has tested various Turtle Excluder Device prototypes and is hosting workshops and awareness programs for fishers. Discussions are ongoing with US authorities, including engagements at the India-US Trade Policy Forum, to resolve the matter caused by a 2019 ban due to environmental concerns.
