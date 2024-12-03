Left Menu

Mini Ipe Joins PTC India as Independent Director

PTC India has announced the appointment of Mini Ipe as an Independent Director starting December 7, 2024. The BSE filing confirms that Ipe, who is not related to any current director, previously served as the managing director of LIC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:37 IST
In a significant corporate announcement, PTC India declared that Mini Ipe would assume the role of Independent Director for a term of three years, beginning on December 7, 2024.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing clarified Ipe's independence, noting that Ipe is unrelated to any current directors on PTC India's board.

With a notable career, Ipe brings experience as the former managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), enhancing PTC India's governance team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

