Mini Ipe Joins PTC India as Independent Director

In a significant corporate announcement, PTC India declared that Mini Ipe would assume the role of Independent Director for a term of three years, beginning on December 7, 2024.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing clarified Ipe's independence, noting that Ipe is unrelated to any current directors on PTC India's board.

With a notable career, Ipe brings experience as the former managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), enhancing PTC India's governance team.

