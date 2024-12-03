Train Safety Challenges: Accidents, Investigations, and Improvements

In the current financial year up to November 26, 29 train accidents have occurred, resulting in 17 fatalities and 71 injuries, the Rajya Sabha has been informed. Equipment failure and sabotage were cited as primary reasons for these incidents.

Responding to questions from DMK MP Kanimozhi, Minister Vaishnaw presented month-wise details of these accidents, emphasizing a notable decline over recent years. Reported train accidents have decreased from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24.

Investigations are conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety and other inquiry committees. Substantial increases in safety expenditures, totaling Rs 1,01,651 crore in 2023-24, reflect enhanced safety measures, including maintenance and equipment upgrades, to prioritize rail safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)