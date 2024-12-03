Stocks Waver Amid Economic Data Anticipation
Wall Street showed mixed performance as investors awaited key jobs data and Federal Reserve commentary. While some indexes hit record highs, market volatility was evident. The economic landscape is influenced by former President Trump's recent election win, impacting stock momentum through policy expectations.
On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes displayed subdued behavior amidst volatile trading, following record highs achieved by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the previous session. Investors are keenly focusing on an upcoming crucial jobs report and Federal Reserve commentary to gauge future economic directions.
This week's highlight is the highly anticipated monthly payrolls data, set to be released on Friday, which is critical for understanding the Fed's interest rate trajectory. Meanwhile, the Labor Department's report indicated a moderate increase in U.S. job openings for October, alongside a decline in layoffs, suggesting a gradual slowdown in the labor market.
In response to recent political developments, notably former President Donald Trump's return to power and the Republican Party's congressional victories, stocks experienced a surge in November. Potential tax cuts and deregulation under Trump's administration are seen as favorable for the market, despite concerns over tariffs and global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
