Ecuador Embraces Debt-for-Nature Swap to Conserve Amazon

Ecuador is negotiating a novel financial strategy aimed at preserving the Amazon rainforest while managing its national debt. The proposed debt-for-nature swap involves the purchase of existing bonds by Amazon Conservation DAC, a special purpose vehicle interested in conservation.

The initiative, facilitated by BofA Securities, will see up to $1 billion of new bonds issued with funds repurposed for ecological conservation efforts. U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Inter-American Development Bank are backing the effort with political-risk insurance and credit guarantees for interest payments.

This move aligns with a global shift where countries like the Bahamas and Barbados utilize similar strategies to invest in climate initiatives while handling economic challenges intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and local unrest.

