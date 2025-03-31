Residents Stranded Amid Signature View Apartment Uncertainties
Residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar face uncertainty as the Delhi Development Authority delays promised rent compensation after declaring their homes structurally unsafe and initiating a demolition tender. Many residents struggle to afford rent and home loan payments simultaneously, leading to significant financial burdens.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar are left in the lurch as they await rent compensation promised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This comes amid the issuance of an e-tender to demolish their structurally unsafe homes, classified as a 'dangerous building' by the DDA.
Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the apartment complex's resident welfare association, revealed that 111 residents have vacated their flats but have not received the financial aid pledged by the DDA. The Delhi High Court had previously directed immediate rent assistance after vacating the flats within a three-month period, but this assistance has been delayed.
With ongoing home loan EMIs, residents find it challenging to manage rent and loan payments simultaneously, adding to their financial strain. Some residents, like Manu Dhawan and Kunal Kashyap, face dilemmas over relocating, as crucial amenities like work and school are nearby, making the move financially taxing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FY26 full of financial challenges as revenue deficit grant has been reduced, GST compensation stopped: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in Budget speech.
Persistent Protests: Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation
ASHA Workers' Indefinite Hunger Strike: A Battle for Fair Compensation
PTPA Tackles Tennis 'Cartel': Players Fight for Fair Compensation
George Simion: Romania's Ultranationalist Contender in Presidential Re-Run