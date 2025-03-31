Residents Stranded Amid Signature View Apartment Uncertainties

Residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar are left in the lurch as they await rent compensation promised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This comes amid the issuance of an e-tender to demolish their structurally unsafe homes, classified as a 'dangerous building' by the DDA.

Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the apartment complex's resident welfare association, revealed that 111 residents have vacated their flats but have not received the financial aid pledged by the DDA. The Delhi High Court had previously directed immediate rent assistance after vacating the flats within a three-month period, but this assistance has been delayed.

With ongoing home loan EMIs, residents find it challenging to manage rent and loan payments simultaneously, adding to their financial strain. Some residents, like Manu Dhawan and Kunal Kashyap, face dilemmas over relocating, as crucial amenities like work and school are nearby, making the move financially taxing.

