Tennessee Congressman Demands Tariffs on Indian Ceramic Tile Imports

Congressman John Rose of Tennessee has called for tariffs on Indian ceramic tile imports, arguing that India's trade practices harm American manufacturers. A recent letter to the Commerce Secretary presses for action, citing significant growth in Indian tile imports and their impact on the local industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:17 IST
In a move to protect domestic manufacturing, Tennessee Congressman John Rose has urged the imposition of robust tariffs on ceramic tile imports from India. He accuses Indian exporters of engaging in "unfair and uncompetitive" practices that undermine the US ceramic tile market.

Rose's comments came in a Tuesday letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, where he expressed concern over the impact on Tennessee jobs. Rose criticized India's alleged subsidization and dumping of tile, which he claims disrupts American manufacturers.

The Department of Commerce initiated antidumping investigations earlier this year, but Rose and other lawmakers argue that more aggressive measures are necessary to stabilize the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

