Tennessee Congressman Demands Tariffs on Indian Ceramic Tile Imports

In a move to protect domestic manufacturing, Tennessee Congressman John Rose has urged the imposition of robust tariffs on ceramic tile imports from India. He accuses Indian exporters of engaging in "unfair and uncompetitive" practices that undermine the US ceramic tile market.

Rose's comments came in a Tuesday letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, where he expressed concern over the impact on Tennessee jobs. Rose criticized India's alleged subsidization and dumping of tile, which he claims disrupts American manufacturers.

The Department of Commerce initiated antidumping investigations earlier this year, but Rose and other lawmakers argue that more aggressive measures are necessary to stabilize the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)