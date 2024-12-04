Manaksia Coated Metals Boosts Production with ₹134.55 Crore Investment

Mumbai – Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited, a premier name in coated metal exports, has secured board approval for a preferential warrant issue to generate ₹134.55 crore in funding. Announced in a meeting held on December 2, 2024, the company aims to enhance capacity and invest in significant technological advancements.

The raised capital will aid the transition to Alu-Zinc Coated Steel production, expanding from 132,000 MTPA to 180,000 MTPA. This 36% hike is set to boost output and revenue. Plans also include a steel coil coating line, increasing Pre-painted Steel capacity to 236,000 MTPA, and a solar power project to bolster sustainability.

Mr. Karan Agrawal, a key director at the firm, highlighted the strategic importance of the equity issue, underscoring the focus on operational enhancements and market demand alignment. These efforts, combined with a push for sustainable energy, aim to elevate the company's competitiveness and environmental responsibility.

