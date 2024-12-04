Spacez Redefines Urban Luxury Living with Year-End Sale
Spacez, an Indian hospitality startup, launches its first-ever year-end sale, offering luxury homestays and villas in metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The sale includes a ₹1,500 discount and a surprise gift. Spacez aims to change luxury accommodation, expanding to the USA and planning further expansion in India.
As the New Year approaches, Bengaluru-based startup Spacez has unveiled its eagerly anticipated year-end sale, aimed at making luxury homestays more accessible. Offering a ₹1,500 discount and a surprise gift, the sale promises to provide unparalleled comfort in metro cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Spacez stands out as India's first brand to offer high-end homestay services in urban locales. Recently, the startup has extended its reach to the U.S. by marking its presence in Boston and Philadelphia. Plans are underway to further expand domestically to Delhi and Kolkata, with an ambitious target of 500 luxury villas by next year.
With 24/7 caretaker services, gourmet meals, and 5-star hospitality standards, Spacez aims to fill the gap between luxury hotels and personal living spaces, catering to professionals, travelers, and individuals seeking luxury living. Their year-end sale is a prime opportunity to explore premium accommodations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
