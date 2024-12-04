L&T Technology Services Secures $50M Network Solutions Deal in North America

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a prominent player in engineering and technology services, has announced a strategic partnership with a leading global network solutions company. Under a multi-year agreement worth an estimated $50 million, LTTS will provide comprehensive product integration services across North America, enhancing networking solutions deployment and support.

The collaboration is set to leverage LTTS' proficiency in AI and automation frameworks, facilitating seamless project deployment and execution. Additionally, both companies plan to offer secure LTE and 5G private network capabilities, addressing current market needs and preparing for the future of 5G advancements under the 3GPP standards.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, highlighted the significance of this agreement, marking a major milestone in global markets for LTTS by utilizing the strengths of its Smart World & Communication division. The partnership emphasizes a GLOCAL services model and aims to deliver enhanced value and reliability to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)