Abante Sets Sights on Hospitality Sector with Lusso Brand Launch

Abante, a prominent facility management services provider, unveiled its ambitious move into the hospitality sector on Wednesday. The company is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within the next five years, supported by the launch of its newest division, Lusso Hospitality. This bold step is part of a larger strategic initiative aimed at broadening the firm's market influence.

The Lusso Hospitality division is set to focus on managing high-end clubs, sports facilities, and food and beverage operations. With these new ventures, Abante is confident in its ability to leverage innovation and expand its footprint across diverse sectors to drive substantial growth.

In addition to its hospitality foray, the firm is preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate its business trajectory. CEO Arvind Kumar expressed enthusiasm about this upcoming milestone, emphasizing the rapid expansion and potential market leadership of Abante in both integrated facility management and hospitality services.

