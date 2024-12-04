Left Menu

Abante Sets Sights on Hospitality Sector with Lusso Brand Launch

Abante, a facility management services provider, has announced its entry into the hospitality sector through its new brand, Lusso Hospitality. The company is aiming to generate Rs 1,000 crore revenue over the next five years and plans a near-future IPO to support this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:46 IST
Abante Sets Sights on Hospitality Sector with Lusso Brand Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Abante, a prominent facility management services provider, unveiled its ambitious move into the hospitality sector on Wednesday. The company is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within the next five years, supported by the launch of its newest division, Lusso Hospitality. This bold step is part of a larger strategic initiative aimed at broadening the firm's market influence.

The Lusso Hospitality division is set to focus on managing high-end clubs, sports facilities, and food and beverage operations. With these new ventures, Abante is confident in its ability to leverage innovation and expand its footprint across diverse sectors to drive substantial growth.

In addition to its hospitality foray, the firm is preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate its business trajectory. CEO Arvind Kumar expressed enthusiasm about this upcoming milestone, emphasizing the rapid expansion and potential market leadership of Abante in both integrated facility management and hospitality services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024