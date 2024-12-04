Senate Scrutiny on Airline Fee Tactics

A U.S. Senate panel, led by Senator Richard Blumenthal, scrutinized rising airline fees for luggage and seats, questioning carriers’ motives for increased charges.

Blumenthal's subcommittee revealed airlines earned $12.4 billion from seat fees from 2018 to 2023. The panel suggests airlines employ algorithms to hike fees, potentially sidestepping federal taxes.

Airlines argue that fees are transparent and necessary for offering customer options amidst rising costs, while facing legal pushback on fee disclosures and pricing legislation.

