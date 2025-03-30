Left Menu

Auto-Rickshaw Heist: Gang Targeting Female Passengers Unmasked

A notorious gang preying on women in auto-rickshaws was dismantled following the arrest of its leader and two accomplices. Police apprehended the suspects after a woman reported a robbery, leading to a coordinated investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and raids on the suspects' residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:57 IST
  • India

A notorious gang that capitalized on the vulnerability of women passengers in auto-rickshaws has been apprehended. Authorities confirmed the arrest of the ringleader and two of his associates, bringing an end to their spree of thefts.

The police operation began following an incident on March 21, when a woman reported her jewelry was stolen during a rickshaw ride. Through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage and strategic questioning, law enforcement officials identified and targeted the suspects involved in the crimes.

A primary suspect, identified as Shahnawaz, was apprehended during a raid on March 28. Following his arrest, accomplices Danish and Wasim were subsequently captured in Loni and Khajuri Khas, respectively, putting an end to the gang's tactics of enticing women into auto-rickshaws to steal their belongings mid-journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

