Modi's Bold Vision: Revamping Indian Railways for General Passengers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading efforts to elevate the standards of service for general coach passengers across India's railway network. As revealed by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha, plans are underway to introduce 1,000 additional general coaches by month's end.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy, which includes constructing 10,000 more general coaches in the coming years, emphasizing improved experiences for general class over AC options. The ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme also plays a pivotal role, targeting redevelopment of 1,300 stations, regarded as the largest project of its kind worldwide.

During a parliamentary session, the Railway Minister urged officials from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to engage with state governments to expedite land acquisition for these projects. This modernization drive aims to meet public expectations by transforming India's railway infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)