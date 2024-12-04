Left Menu

Modi's Bold Vision: Revamping Indian Railways for General Passengers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prioritizing improvements to general passenger services in India's railway system. By the end of the month, 1,000 new general coaches will be added, with plans for 10,000 more in the future. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to modernize 1,300 stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:36 IST
Modi's Bold Vision: Revamping Indian Railways for General Passengers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading efforts to elevate the standards of service for general coach passengers across India's railway network. As revealed by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha, plans are underway to introduce 1,000 additional general coaches by month's end.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy, which includes constructing 10,000 more general coaches in the coming years, emphasizing improved experiences for general class over AC options. The ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme also plays a pivotal role, targeting redevelopment of 1,300 stations, regarded as the largest project of its kind worldwide.

During a parliamentary session, the Railway Minister urged officials from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to engage with state governments to expedite land acquisition for these projects. This modernization drive aims to meet public expectations by transforming India's railway infrastructure.

