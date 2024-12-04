Antler India's Ambitious Investment Leap: $25 Million for 50 Startups by 2025

Antler India is gearing up for a significant investment increase, planning to channel $25 million into 50 startups by 2025. This builds on their momentum from 2024, where they backed 30 startups through their first $75 million fund.

Included in their 2024 portfolio are innovative companies like Bizup, Meine Electric, and Namma Yatri, highlighting a diverse range of technological advancements. The variety of businesses showcases Antler's belief in India's potential to produce globally impactful technology companies.

The firm is preparing for its next Residency cohort in February 2025, which continues to serve as a breeding ground for promising ideas, fostering strong teams and enabling early customer traction before these companies secure initial funding.

